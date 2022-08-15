Dodgers ace Buehler faces season-ending surgery

LA Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured elbow

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will miss the rest of the baseball season after scheduling surgery on his injured elbow later this month, the team said Monday.

Advertising Read more

The Dodgers said in a statement that the 28-year-old right-handed pitcher would go under the knife on August 23.

Buehler has not played since suffering a flexor strain in his right elbow in early June.

The star pitcher had gone 6-3 this season from 12 starts with a 4.02 earned run average and 58 strikeouts.

The Dodgers had been hopeful that Buehler would be fit in time to return to the rotation for the postseason, but the pitcher will now undergo season-ending surgery instead.

The high-flying Dodgers have built the best record in baseball this season, leading the National League West by 16 games with a 79-34 record.

The Dodgers are chasing a second World Series title in three seasons after their victory in 2020.

© 2022 AFP