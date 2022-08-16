Spain's Lopez dominates European 35km race walk

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Spain's Miguel Angel Lopez triumphed in the men's 35km race walk at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Lopez, world 20km champion in 2015 and winner of the European title over the same distance in 2014, timed 2hr 26min 49sec for gold in dominant fashion.

Germany's Christopher Linke took silver, 2min 41sec off the pace, with Italy's Matteo Giupponi claiming bronze, at 3:45.

The women's race walk went the way of Greece as Antigoni Ntrismpioti raced home in a winning 2:47.00.

Spain's Raquel Gonzalez claimed silver, 2:10 off the pace, with Hungary's Viktoria Madarasz rounding out the podium, a further 48sec adrift.

© 2022 AFP