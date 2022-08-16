'Very special': English teenager Bynoe-Gittens extends Dortmund deal

Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (R) has extended his deal until 2025, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday morning

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has extended his deal until 2025, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The announcement bookends an eventful week for Bynoe-Gittens, who scored a goal and set up the winner in Friday's 3-1 victory over Freiburg shortly after celebrating his 18th birthday.

After the win, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic hailed the English teenager as a "game changer" and "a player who can make the difference for us."

Terzic subbed Bynoe-Gittens on late in the game with his side trailing 1-0.

London-born Bynoe-Gittens, who has represented England at junior level, has drawn parallels with former Dortmund winger Jason Sancho.

Like Sancho, who moved to Manchester United in 2021 for 85 million euros ($86.1 million), Bynoe-Gittens came through the Manchester City academy and moved to Dortmund at the age of 17.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said on Tuesday the sky is the limit for the "very special" Bynoe-Gittens.

"Jamie has always been characterised by speed and creativity, with his unpredictability in one-on-ones he gives our squad a very special element even at a young age.

"It's fun to watch him work on himself and his game. We are far from seeing the end of this development, we will give him the necessary time for it," Kehl added.

Bynoe-Gittens thanked the club for their support through challenging moments which "meant a lot to me" and said he was never in doubt that he would re-sign.

"It was always my goal to continue my path at Dortmund after getting Covid and a few injuries at the beginning."

"Now I can't wait to keep working hard on myself and my game to hopefully continue to help the team in the months and years to come."

After Friday’s win, fellow English teenager Jude Bellingham, 19, marked himself as an elder statesman at the club, thanking "sons" Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Youkoko, 17, for keeping Dortmund's unbeaten record intact in 2022-23.

© 2022 AFP