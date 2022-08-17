Exeter sign veteran Australia prop Sio

London (AFP) – Exeter have signed Australia prop Scott Sio from Super Rugby side the Brumbies, the English Premiership club announced Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The southwest team said the 30-year-old front-row, capped 71 times by the Wallabies, had joined on a "long-term deal" without disclosing the exact length of his contract.

Sio spent 11 seasons at the Brumbies and was a member of the Australia side defeated by New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final at Twickenham.

"Having been at the Brumbies for so long, it is going to be a different challenge, but it is one that I feel I need," Sio said in an Exeter statement.

"I have played over in England and Europe before at Test level, but having that weekly challenge is going to be something new.

"It is going to be physical and a lot is put on you as a forward, but that is one of the things that attracted me to coming over. I wanted to test myself in a new team and a new environment."

Sio becomes Exeter's sixth signing ahead of the new season, following the Leinster duo of Jack Dunne and Rory O'Loughlin, with Aidon Davis, Ruben Van Heerden and Solomone Kata all heading to Sandy Park as well.

Exeter begin their Premiership campaign at home to champions Leicester on September 10.

© 2022 AFP