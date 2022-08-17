Norrie nails ATP Cincinnati win over Murray

Cincinnati (AFP) – Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday by overcoming fellow Briton Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Norrie fired 39 winners to 37 for his three-time Grand Slam champion compatriot, with the pair now 1-1 in a sparse career series.

After they traded nervous early breaks before settling in, Murray broke again for 5-3 and served out the set a game later on his second chance.

The second set stayed as tight as the first, with Norrie breaking for a 5-3 lead and squaring the match with an ace on set point.

After dueling for more than two and a half hours, Norrie nosed ahead with a break for 5-4 as his passing shot kissed the baseline behind his opponent.

A game later, the ATP number 11 drove a forehand winner into the corner to claim victory on a first match point.

