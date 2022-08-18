'Captain America' Reed files $750m law suit over 'malicious attacks'

US golfer Patrick Reed of the LIV Golf Series filed a defamation lawsuit against The Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee claiming malicious attacks have cost the former Masters champion several multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals

Washington (AFP) – US golfer Patrick Reed, who departed the US PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, has filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against The Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee.

The US District Court filing in Houston, Texas, says "calculated, malicious, false and reckless attacks" have caused Reed major damages, including multiple multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals.

Reed, 32, won the 2018 Masters and was nicknamed "Captain America" for his emotional performances on US Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams from 2014-2019.

He joined the LIV Golf Series in June.

Reed claims in the lawsuit that Chamblee, a former PGA player, has a history of dubbing Reed a cheater and criticizing all players who leave the PGA for LIV Golf.

Reed accused Chamblee of "misreporting information" with "reckless disregard of the truth" and targeting Reed since he was 23 to "destroy his reputation, create hate and a hostile work environment for him."

