US Open to award record $60.1 million in prize money

New York (AFP) – This year's US Open will award a record $60.1 million in total player compensation, the US Tennis Association said on Thursday, with $2.6 million going to each singles champion, twice the runner-up total.

The prize money total tops the old mark of $57.5 million from last year, with an emphasis on boosting payouts for players in early rounds.

That means a boost to $80,000 for each singles competitor in the main draw first round and $121,000 in the second round.

Those figures represent hikes of 85% and 57% respectively since 2016.

The USTA arrived at the figures after consultation with the WTA and ATP Player Councils.

There will be more than $6.25 million distributed in qualifying rounds.

Doubles champions will be paid $688,000 per team, twice what the runner-up duo will receive.

Main draw matches for the year's final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts will begin on August 29.

