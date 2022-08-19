BG Pathum end Kitchee's Asian Champions League dream

Teerasil Dangda (second left) made it three for BG Pathum when he tapped in at the back post in the 68th minute

Saitama (Japan) (AFP) – Thailand's BG Pathum United ended Kitchee's fairytale Asian Champions League run with a 4-0 win over the Hong Kong side in the round of 16 on Friday.

Kitchee became the first team from Hong Kong to reach the knockout round of Asia's top club competition after a last-gasp equaliser in their final group game in May sealed their place.

But BG Pathum proved too strong in the round of 16, with Worachit Kanitsribumphen and Ikhsan Fandi scoring first-half goals for the Thai side before Teerasil Dangda and Chatmongkol Tongkiri added more after the break.

The game was held in the Japanese city of Saitama, where all knockout matches in the East zone are taking place, over one leg.

Kitchee gifted BG Pathum their opening goal in the 34th minute after a goalkeeping howler.

Wang Zhenpeng completely fluffed a routine clearance after a long ball forward, and a grateful Worachit tapped home into an empty net.

Ikhsan doubled BG Pathum's lead five minutes later, with a stunning strike from the edge of the box after beating two Kitchee defenders.

Teerasil made it three when he tapped in at the back post in the 68th minute before Chatmongkol rounded off the scoring with a cool finish three minutes from time.

Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim were set to square off for the last remaining quarter-final spot later in the evening.

South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Japan's Vissel Kobe advanced to the last eight with wins on Thursday.

