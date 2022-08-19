Man Utd crisis is no help to Liverpool, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp does not expect a repeat of the thrashings Liverpool dished out to Manchester United last season

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is taking no satisfaction from Manchester United's crisis with the German wary of a reaction from the Red Devils when the two sides face off on Monday.

United sit bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years after losing their opening two games of the season.

Erik ten Hag's men conceded four times inside 35 minutes in losing 4-0 at Brentford last weekend.

Liverpool inflicted the same misery on United last season, winning 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield in their two meetings.

However, Klopp said he would have been happier had United been coming into what he described as a heavyweight clash in better form.

"When we had the two results last year I knew already in that moment it would not help for next year. It was always like this," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It just helps United to be even more motivated, if that's possible in the situations we are in.

"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, definitely. That is how it is, but it is not dreamland and we have to take it like it is.

"I think the whole world will watch it, it's Monday night anyway, everybody can watch it, and you will see how these two heavyweights deal with the situation. I would watch it."

Liverpool are also badly in need of their first win of the league season after two draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace left them already four points behind title rivals Manchester City.

The Reds have not been helped by an early season injury crisis and will also be without Darwin Nunez for the trip to Old Trafford after he was sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez should be fit enough to return to Klopp's starting line-up, but Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.

