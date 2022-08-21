Bagnaia makes it three in a row, Quartararo extends overall lead

Francesco Bagnaia on his way to victory in Austria - his third successive win

Spielberg (Austria) (AFP) – Italy's Francesco Bagnaia maintained his magnificent run of form winning the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday for his third successive victory although series leader Fabio Quartararo limited the damage.

Bagnaia led from start to finish on his Ducati -- their sixth win in the seven MotoGPs since the race returned to the programme -- but world champion Quartararo battled gamely on a circuit that does not favour Yamaha to finish second.

The Frenchman extended his lead over second-placed Aleix Espargaro -- who rode with a broken heel -- to 32 points with Bagnaia 44 adrift with seven races remaining.

"It was a very very long race, very tough," said 25-year-old Bagnaia, who was winning his fifth race of the campaign.

"However, I am very happy it was tough at the end for the last two laps I tried to be as calm as possible so I did not make an error."

Quartararo never let up constantly harassing Bagnaia's team-mate Jack Miller in second and finally bore fruit with four laps remaining.

"That was one of my best races," said the 23-year-old.

"It was so difficult out there and I could have fallen several times.

"I am though super happy."

Miller held on for third helped when Jorge Martin (who soldiered on to finish 10th) came off his bike on the penultimate lap.

"That was lucky, though, not for Jorge!" said Miller.

"It was a fantastic run but I had run out of everything by the end of the race," the Australian added with a grin.

Bagnaia's compatriot Enea Bastianini's miserable run of form since winning his third race of the season in mid May continued.

Having secured his first ever pole position he saw Bagnaia pass him and although still in contention he rode off into the gravel with 23 laps remaining.

