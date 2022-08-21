Italy's Acerenza puts frustrations behind him to strike Euro gold

Italy's Domenico Acerenza got a well deserved gold at the European Championships when he won the men's 10km Open Water title

Rome (AFP) – Italy's Domenico Acerenza rammed home the hosts' dominance in the European Swimming Championships by winning the 10 kilometres Open Water title on Sunday a day after his hopes of victory in the 25km race were dashed by the weather.

The 27-year-old -- silver medallist in the 5km on Saturday -- overtook two French rivals in the final kilometre to time 1hr 50min 33.6sec and give Italy their 23nd gold medal of the championships.

Marc-Antoine Olivier finished second -- adding to his bronze from Saturday's 5km -- with Logan Fontaine third.

It was rich compensation for Acerenza after a disappointing and frustrating end to his second race on Saturday.

He along with team-mate and 5km champion Gregorio Paltrinieri had been in front in the 25km race when both the men's and women's events had to be abandoned due to the weather deteriorating.

Germany's Leonie Beck won a thrilling women's race timing 2hr 01min 13.4sec edging out Italy's Ginevra Taddeucci and Angelica Andre of Portugal.

