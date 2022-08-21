Newgarden charges into second in IndyCar chase with win

Amrican Josef Newgarden won the IndyCar Bommarito 500 for the third consecutive year to charge into second place in the season points chase

Washington (AFP) – Josef Newgarden won his third consecutive IndyCar Bommarito 500 on Saturday, climbing to second in the season-points chase after waiting through a rain delay and holding off rookie David Malukas.

Advertising Read more

The 31-year-old American captured his fourth career victory at World Wide Technology Raceway despite a storm delay of two hours and nine minutes before completing 260 laps over the 1.25-mile oval at Madison, Illinois.

Newgarden and New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin, Penske Racing teammates, battled for the lead after a restart with 36 laps remaining after the storm delay.

But it was US 20-year-old Malukas who charged in the last two laps, passing McLaughlin on the outside for second to start the final lap and pushing Newgarden to the finish for his fifth victory of the year.

"We put ourselves in position, It was time to close," Newgarden said. "It was like a barrier was put in front of us but we got by it this time."

McLaughlin settled for third after exchanging leads with Newgarden.

"He had a great restart," Newgarden said. "He could have easily won this race but I'm glad we were able to come back on top."

Australian pole sitter Will Power, who finished sixth, clung to a 482-479 season points lead with New Zealand's Scott Dixon third on 468, three points ahead of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Sweden.

Malukas enjoyed his first IndyCar podium as a runner-up, shocking himself by running with the elite.

"I just said, 'Oh my God, they are Penskes,'" Malukas said. "I decided to do the outside line and it worked so well. If I had done it sooner maybe we could have done something for Newgarden.

"That's a win for us."

Ericsson was seventh with Dixon eighth in the 15th of 17 races this season.

Power won the 2014 season title while Newgarden won the crown in 2017 and 2019 and settled for second in each of the past two seasons.

The season concludes with races next month at Portland and Laguna Seca.

© 2022 AFP