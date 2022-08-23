Injured Zalatoris out of Tour Championship, Presidents Cup

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from this week's US PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta after suffering two herniated discs in his back

Miami (AFP) – Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from this week's US PGA Tour Championship and next month's Presidents Cup after suffering a back injury at the BMW Championship last weekend, his management team said on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 26-year-old world number nine had been riding high after winning the St. Jude Championship on August 14 -- his first PGA Tour title and the first leg of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

However the three-time major runner-up withdrew from last weekend's BMW in Delaware after suffering a back injury during the third round that was later diagnosed as two herniated discs.

"Unfortunately this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship," his agent Allen Hobbs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month's Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain (Davis) Love and represent the United States.

"He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able."

© 2022 AFP