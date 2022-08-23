Kambosos and Haney lock in 'do or die' October rematch

Devin Haney (right) comprehensively outpointed George Kambosos during their first lightweight title fight in Melbourne in June this year

Melbourne (AFP) – Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr will get a chance for revenge against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on October 16, promoters announced Tuesday, just months after a 12-round defeat.

The 23-year-old American won via unanimous decision in June, and the pair are set to lock horns in Melbourne again after Kambosos exercised his rematch clause.

"It's going to be a good show, and October 16 is where I do my talking," Kambosos, 29, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"That's my whole career, where I've been the underdog. It's nothing new for me."

Haney added he was keen to show how much he had improved since the last bout.

"I know George is going to come to fight, he's going to give his all, even more than he did the first time," he said.

"It'll make me showcase my skills even more."

While June's fight took place in front of a 41,000 strong crowd at Marvel Stadium, the rematch will be at the significantly smaller Rod Laver Arena.

Kambosos flagged that if he does not win, it could signal the end of his career.

"I'm 29, this is do or die for me now," he said.

"You will not see me -- if I don't overcome this fight -- back in Australia fighting domestic guys. That's not me."

