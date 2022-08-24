Destroyer to saviour as Colak puts Rangers in Champions League group stage

Paris (AFP) – Antonio Colak scored the only goal that took Rangers into the Champions League group stages on Wednesday, a year after he had been responsible for knocking the Scottish side out of Europe's elite club tournament.

Colak found the target on the hour mark to secure a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven and seal a 3-2 aggregate victory in their play-off.

The Croatian international tucked the ball away after Malik Tillman had created the chance following a mix-up in the Dutch defence.

Rangers will now go into Thursday's draw having secured a place in the money-spinning group stages for the first time since 2010.

Twelve months ago, Colak was public enemy number one for Ibrox fans when he scored twice for Malmo to give the Swedish club victory over Rangers in the third qualifying round.

They will join Glasgow rivals Celtic in the draw, the first time in 14 years that both of the Scottish giants have been in the group stage at the same time.

