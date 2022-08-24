Marc Soler takes home win on Vuelta a Espana

Marc Soler finished with determination to win stage five of the Vuelta

Bilbao (Spain) (AFP) – Frenchman Rudy Molard took the overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday while Team UAE Emirates' Marc Soler gave the home fans a win as stage five finished at Bilbao.

South African Daryl Impey of Israel Premier Tech was second and Briton Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious was third after the main contenders allowed an escape group to get away in the Basque Country hills.

Groupama's Molard ended the 187.2km stage run on narrow winding roads through forested hills just 2sec ahead of Wright in the overall standings.

