War in Ukraine: latest developments

As Ukrainians hold a muted Independence Day six months into the war, supporters of the country gather in Zagreb, Croatia

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

'Fight until the end': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vows in an Independence Day address that his country will fight Russia's invasion "until the end" and will not be making "any concession or compromise".

"We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end," Zelensky says in a video address, on the day which also marks six months since the invasion began.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in troops on February 24, 2022, Zelensky has led the resistance from Kyiv.

Tensions were high in the capital as both Zelensky and the US State Department warned that Russia could step up attacks around the holiday.

The celebrations are muted this year and large gatherings have been banned in Kyiv.

Biden announces $3 billion in military aid

US President Joe Biden announces $3 billion in fresh military aid to Ukraine, as it marks its Independence Day.

"I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden says in a statement.

Ukraine has been locked in a grinding war of attrition with Russian troops in the east and south with neither side advancing significantly in weeks.

Pope appeals for peace for 'beloved' Ukraine

Pope Francis renews calls for peace "for the beloved Ukrainian people".

Following his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Francis directed his address to "the beloved Ukrainian people who for six months today have been suffering the horror of war".

He also warns of the risk of nuclear catastrophe in the region.

"I hope that concrete steps will be taken to put an end to the war and to avert the risk of a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia," he says, referring to the Russian-controlled nuclear plant in southern Ukraine -- Europe's largest -- that has been the target of military strikes, blamed by each side on the other.

Germany vows continued support

Chancellor Olaf Scholz assures Kyiv of Germany's support for as long as necessary.

"Germany... stands firmly by the side of the threatened Ukraine today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support," he says in a video posted on Twitter.

"We will continue to supply weapons" and "train Ukrainian soldiers on the latest European military equipment", Scholz says after announcing fresh deliveries worth more than 500 million euros ($500 million) on Tuesday.

The new tranche of weapons -- including three IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems as well as armed recovery vehicles and rocket-launchers -- is mostly earmarked for delivery in 2023.

"We will continue our sanctions. We will support Ukraine financially and help rebuild the destroyed cities and villages," Scholz says.

Belarus leader congratulates Ukraine

The authoritarian leader of ex-Soviet Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Ukraine on its Independence Day.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine six months ago from several directions, including from Belarusian territory.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good neighbourly ties between the peoples of our two countries," Lukashenko says in a statement released by his press service.

Belarus relies financially and politically on its close ally Russia.

Western countries have slapped Belarus with new sanctions this year for its role in Russia's offensive.

