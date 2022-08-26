Bastianini to replace Miller on Ducati factory bike in 2023

Paris (AFP) – Italy's Enea Bastianini will ride for the Ducati factory team in the 2023 MotoGP world championship, replacing Australia's Jack Miller who is heading to KTM, the Italian team said Friday.

Advertising Read more

Bastianini, 24, will partner compatriot Francesco Bagnaia after being promoted from the Ducati-Gresini satellite team.

"I am thrilled to be able to wear the colours of the official Ducati team starting next year. It was my dream, and now it has come true," said Bastianini who was Moto2 world champion in 2020.

"I will try to close out this 2022 in the best possible way before tackling my new adventure as a factory Ducati rider with total commitment and the right team spirit."

Bastianini is currently sixth in the world championship, 82 points behind series leader and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

jld/dj/dmc

© 2022 AFP