Klopp's Liverpool 'working' on potential signings

London (AFP) – Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that Liverpool are "working constantly" on potential new signings as the Reds try to deal with the injury crisis that contributed to their dismal run.

Klopp has brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay since the end of last term.

But Liverpool have been rocked by a host of injuries and are still waiting for their first Premier League win this season.

With the transfer window closing on September 1, time is running out to land further recruits.

Klopp is still searching for new faces, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham among those linked to the Merseyside club.

"We are working constantly on these type of things and we've spoken before about why sometimes it's not happening," Klopp told reporters.

"Sometimes it's expensive, sometimes not the right player, but then situations change. It needs to be the right player and we're working. If something will happen or not, I don't know."

Klopp is not expecting any of his injured players to return for Saturday's game against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher have all missed out recently, while Nunez is still suspended.

Liverpool's lacklustre 2-1 defeat at Manchester United has left them seven points adrift of early leaders Arsenal.

That disappointing performance came on the back of error-strewn draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Klopp remains confident Liverpool's problems can be resolved.

"The United game has gone, done and dusted and now we have a different game. It's not a situation I wanted to have, but actually I like it as well. It's a challenge," Klopp said.

"It's not the start you want, but you have to fight back and I'm really happy we have an opportunity now to play at home, twice.

"We understand the situation. I have a sense our people understand the situation as well, so I can't wait to create a special atmosphere and fit together the team and crowd to make things happen."

Liverpool's slow start means they are also five points behind champions Manchester City, but Klopp is unflustered by his team's slow start.

"You can worry if you want, but it doesn't make too much sense," he said.

"This team delivered for four or five years on an incredibly high level."

© 2022 AFP