Hamilton crashes out of Belgian GP on opening lap

The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton (R) collides with Fernando Alonso's Alpine while Carlos Sainz leads on the opening lap of the Belgian GP

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) (AFP) – Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired from the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after an opening lap collision with Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Starting from the second row, both drivers slipped past Red Bull's Sergio Perez early. Hamilton, in third, then cut across in front of Alonso who clipped him.

The Mercedes bounced off and appeared to be functioning fine as Hamilton continued to attack.

Moments later, however, he slowed to a halt in the middle of the track with his team telling him: "Stop stop stop".

Alonso's Alpine appeared to have withstood the impact although the double world champion was less than impressed by his former teammate's performance.

"What an idiot closing the door from the outside!" said Alonso over the radio.

Shortly after, Nicholas Latifi (Williams) took out the Alfa Romeo of Hamilton's old Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, prompting the first safety car of the day.

When they resumed Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who started in pole position, was still in the lead.

© 2022 AFP