Italy's Belotti signs one-year deal with Roma as free agent

Milan (AFP) – Andrea Belotti has signed for Roma on a one-year deal as a free agent, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

In a statement Roma said that the Italy striker had signed an initial one-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023".

"As part of the overall agreement there is also the option for an additional two-year extension, based on certain performance-related criteria," Roma added.

Belotti had been without a club after ending a seven-year spell at Torino, where he scored 100 Serie A goals, at the end of last season.

He arrives after Ghanaian attacker Felix Afena-Gyan's move to Cremonese and will back up Roma's starting centre-forward Tammy Abraham.

The 28-year-old has 44 caps for his country, netting 12 times and featuring in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph last summer.

