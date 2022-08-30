Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on loan

Berlin (AFP) – Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have signed England international Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan from Premier League club Chelsea, the clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

The winger, who has played 126 times for Chelsea after coming up through the club's academy, arrived in Leverkusen on Monday morning for a medical.

Hudson-Odoi, who has three England caps, has been a bit-part player under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and wants to play more regularly ahead of the World Cup in November.

According to German sport magazine Kicker, the deal was held up for several days as Leverkusen held out for a purchase option, which Chelsea refused to insert.

Kicker reports that the German club relented, allowing the deal to go through on Monday.

"With Callum Hudson-Odoi we have signed a fast and assertive winger. He has everything to help us immediately," said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes.

"Callum has played well over 100 competitive games for Chelsea, has proven himself in the Premier League and also in the Champions League. With him, our attacking game gets a special component. We are very happy that this transfer worked out."

"Moving to Germany is really exciting for me, and I can still play in the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen," Hudson-Odoi said in a press release.

"This combination is really attractive and I'm curious about the club, the fans and the Bundesliga. Kai Havertz only told me good things about Bayer 04 in the Chelsea dressing room."

Hudson-Odoi, who is under contract at Chelsea until 2024, has previously been linked with moves to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen have endured a poor start to the season, with elimination from the German Cup and losses in their opening three Bundesliga fixtures.

Leverkusen picked up their first points of the season with a 3-0 win away at Mainz on Saturday.

Leverkusen have been drawn against Porto, Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge in the Champions League.

© 2022 AFP