Bournemouth sack Parker days after 9-0 Liverpool humiliation

Scott Parker cut a disconsulate figure on the touchline as his Bournemouth side lost 9-0 at Anfield

London (AFP) – English Premier League strugglers Bournemouth on Tuesday sacked head coach Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool.

In a parting shot at Parker, owner Maxim Demin said in a statement that "in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another."

Parker had taken several public swipes at Bournemouth's management over their failure to strengthen the squad after their return to the top flight.

Gary O'Neil will take interim charge of the team, who are 17th in the Premier League and have lost three of their four opening games, conceding 16 goals.

The 41-year-old Parker, a former England international midfielder, had taken Bournemouth to promotion last season from the second-tier Championship.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us," said Demin.

"Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history."

