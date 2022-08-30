Evenepoel aces time-trial to extend Vuelta lead

Valencia (Spain) (AFP) – Remco Evenepoel won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, extending his overall lead in the race by dominating a flat 30.9km individual time-trial from Elche to Alicante.

The 22-year-old Belgian not only won his first stage on the race but also extended his overall lead on defending champion Primoz Roglic by 48 seconds.

Last down the ramp at the Elche start line, Evenepoel was already in the race leader's red jersey ahead of a time-trial that suited his strengths.

The Quick-Step leader timed 33min 18sec on the day while three-time defending champion Roglic was a distant second.

Evenepoel is now 2min 41sec ahead of the Slovenian in the overall standings with Spain's Enric Mas of Movistar third at 3min 03sec.

Rounding out the top five are Carlos Rodriguez of Ineos at 3min 55sec and Simon Yates at 4min 50sec.

Sam Bennett became the highest profile rider to pull out with Covid so far as the Irishman failed to start.

The Bora rider had been in the running for the sprint jersey and won two stages in this year's race.

© 2022 AFP