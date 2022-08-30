US Open: Who said what on day 1

Family affair: Serena Williams gets a kiss from her husband Alexis Ohanian while holding their daughter Olympia

New York (AFP) – Who said what at the US Open on Monday, the first day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

"I have been pretty vague about it, right? I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

-- Serena Williams in her press conference after beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 when asked if the US Open was definitvely her last tournament.

"I think now's the time. I have a family and there's other chapters in life. I call it evolution. It's like Serena 2.0."

-- Williams in an on-court interview after her victory when discussing her future plans.

"I changed it before the tournament. Yeah, I'm not like self-centered like that. Like, I don't have it all the time. I just did it for this tournament."

-- Bianca Andreescu on having a photo of herself with the trophy after winning the 2019 US Open as her phone screensaver.

"I was like this is her final match. I feel like eight-year-old me would want to see this. Because I'm in the tournament usually I don't like to stay at the site but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I said, I've gotta go and I heard that something special is going to happen."

-- Coco Gauff on watching Serena Williams before the American had taken to the court.

"I felt like she had a good sense of humor and cracked a few jokes certainly early in the partnership helped me quite a lot. I can't share them in here, because they were of that nature!"

-- Andy Murray on the lighter moments of playing mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2019.

"My mom I think was suffering the most. I remember I would call her in San Jose, I was crying like if I was five years old."

-- Greece's Maria Sakkari paying tribute to her mother Angeliki, a former player, for helping her through a recent slump.

"I feel like an idiot for thinking that I could win this thing, win the US Open. I can't go out and play a match like that. It sucks. I feel awful."

-- the USA's Taylor Fritz, seeded 10th, after his defeat in four sets to qualifier Brandon Holt.

