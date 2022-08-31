Monaco humbled at home by Troyes, Lyon continue strong start

Paris (AFP) – Monaco's stuttering start to the Ligue 1 season continued with a surprise 4-2 home defeat against Troyes on Wednesday, while Lyon moved up to fourth by beating Auxerre.

Philippe Clement's Monaco have only mustered five points from five matches so far this term after last weekend's impressive draw at Paris Saint-Germain proved to be a false dawn.

Guillermo Maripan put Monaco ahead early on before Troyes hit back through Florian Tardieu's 22nd-minute penalty.

Maripan was sent off for a second yellow card shortly before half-time to leave Monaco playing with only 10 men for the third time in four league outings.

Teenage forward Wilson Odobert gave the visitors the advantage in first-half stoppage time -- the 17-year-old scoring his first Ligue 1 goal after joining the club from PSG last month.

Mama Balde extended Troyes' lead less than three minutes after the break with his third goal of the campaign.

Youssouf Fofana gave Monaco hope midway through the second half, but Troyes put the game to bed through Yoann Salmier.

Unbeaten Lyon made it three wins in four matches thanks to a 2-1 victory over Auxerre, as Karl Toko Ekambi assisted Tete's opener before volleying in his side's second goal.

Elsewhere, 10-man Reims claimed a 4-2 victory at Angers as on-loan Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun scored his fourth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Montpellier climbed to fifth by beating Ajaccio 2-0 in a match which saw both teams have a player sent off in the first half.

Later Wednesday, reigning champions PSG visit newly-promoted Toulouse while second-placed Marseille host Clermont.

© 2022 AFP