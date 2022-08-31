Murray reaches US Open last 32 for first time in six years

New York (AFP) – Former champion Andy Murray reached the US Open third round for the first time in six years on Wednesday with a four-set win over American wildcard Emilio Nava.

Advertising Read more

Murray, who famously ended Britain's 76-year wait for a men's Grand Slam title when he won the US Open in 2012, came out on top 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

"Physically this is the best I've felt in the last few years," said 35-year-old Murray.

"My movement is by far the best it's been in a long time. I'm getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here."

Nava, ranked 203 in the world, claimed a gruelling 84-minute first set with an impressive crosscourt forehand winner.

But the 20-year-old, who had needed five sets to see off John Millman in the first round, eventually ran out of steam, winning just four more games and ending the contest with 56 unforced errors.

"He was dictating the points in the first set," said Murray of his opponent.

"But then I was hitting it deeper and was able to control the points.

"He played his first five-set match in the first round and that can be very tough, I think his level dropped but he will have a bright future."

Murray last made the third round in 2016 on his way to the quarter-finals.

If he is to progress further, he may have to get past world number 14 Matteo Berrettini, a semi-finalist in New York in 2019.

Berrettini defeated Murray in the final of the Stuttgart grasscourt tournament in June.

"He's had a bit of an unlucky year," said Murray.

"I know he got Covid at the beginning of Wimbledon. When he has been on the court he's done really well.

"We played a tough three-set match in Stuttgart. I'm expecting it to be really difficult but if I play well and my return's on point then I've got a good chance."

© 2022 AFP