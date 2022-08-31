PSG loan Argentina midfielder Paredes to Juventus

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has been loaned to Juventus for the rest of the season, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

PSG said that Juventus will have an option to make the deal for the 28-year-old Argentina star permanent at the end of the campaign.

Paredes follows in the footsteps of his international colleague Angel Di Maria, who moved from Paris to Juventus under freedom of contract during the close season.

PSG and Juventus are due to meet in the first game of this season's Champions League group stage next Tuesday.

Signed by PSG in January 2019 from Zenit Saint-Petersburg for a reported 47 million euros ($54m at the time), Paredes now returns to Italy where he previously played for Chievo, Roma and Empoli.

The departure of Paredes comes a day after the Ligue 1 champions signed Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

They have also added Portuguese duo Vitinha and Renato Sanches to their midfield over the summer, while Ander Herrera (Athletic Bilbao), Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) and Eric Junior Diba Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) have all left on loan too.

Earlier on Wednesday PSG also loaned out young midfielder Edouard Michut to English Championship side Sunderland.

