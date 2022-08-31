White Sox manager La Russa out indefinitely for medical exams

Los Angeles (AFP) – Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who guided three World Series championship teams, is out indefinitely as he undergoes medical exams, the Major League Baseball club said Wednesday.

The 77-year-old underwent a medical evaluation on Wednesday morning that led to the decision, according to a statement by the White Sox.

"La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," the statement said.

"His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations."

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa's absence, the team said.

At 63-66, the White Sox are third in the American League Central division, six games behind the pace-setting Cleveland Guardians and 7.5 games behind Toronto for the final AL wildcard playoff berth.

La Russa, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, managed the Oakland A's to the 1989 World Series crown and masterminded the St. Louis Cardinals' runs to the title in 2006 and 2011.

After retiring in 2011, La Russa served as an executive for MLB and several clubs before taking over as manager of the White Sox in 2020, becoming the oldest manager in the major leagues.

© 2022 AFP