Alcaraz into US Open last 32

On the run: Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Federico Coria

New York (AFP) – Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to save 13 of 14 break points and reach the US Open last 32 on Thursday with a straights sets win over Federico Coria of Argentina

Advertising Read more

World number four Alcaraz, a quarter-finalist in 2021, went through 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 on the back of 46 winners and will next face Jenson Brooksby of the United States.

It was the 46th victory of the year for the 19-year-old, tying him with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the best stretch.

"I am playing really well, I go for it," said Alcaraz as he explained his all-out policy of attack.

"I'm happy to have the most wins this year but I look forward to staying the same player and same person."

Brooksby, the world number 43 who reached the last 16 in 2021, made the third round by beating recent Cincinnati champion Borna Coric.

© 2022 AFP