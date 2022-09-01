China's Wu makes history after reaching US Open third round

Wu Yibing is the first player from China to reach the third round of the US Open

New York (AFP) – Wu Yibing created a piece of tennis history on Wednesday after becoming the first player from China to reach the third round of the US Open.

The talented 22-year-old defeated fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal in a five-set thriller to set up a potential David v Goliath showdown with defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Wu recovered from two sets to one down to close out a 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in 3hr 47min.

Wu is the first player from China to reach the third round of any Grand Slam tournament since Kho Sin-Khie reached the same stage at Wimbledon in 1946.

Wu's heroics came after more success for China in the women's draw, where Wang Xiyu stunned third seed Maria Sakkari to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Wang, ranked 75, came from a set down to knock out her Greek opponent, who made the semi-finals last year, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in their two-hour 43-minute clash.

The left-hander hit 11 aces, 35 winners and saved 12 of 17 break points and goes on to face Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States for a place in the last 16.

"I'm just trying my best to save every ball," 21-year-old Wang said in her on-court interview. "I'm trying and learning."

Wang, the 2018 junior champion at the US Open, was joined in the third round by Zhang Shuai, who defeated Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-1.

Two other Chinese women Zheng Qinwen and Yuan Yue play second round matches on Thursday.

