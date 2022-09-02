McKeon headlines Australia team for swim short-course world titles

Mollie O'Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Chelsea Hodges and Kaylee McKeown are on Australia's team for the short-course world titles

Melbourne (AFP) – Eight Olympic gold medallists were named on Australia's team Friday for swimming's world short-course championships this year, spearheaded by Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown.

Advertising Read more

The event, held in a 25-metre pool instead of the usual 50, will take place in Melbourne on December 13-18 after Russia was stripped of hosting rights for invading Ukraine.

Also on the 36-strong team are the likes of Mack Horton, Kyle Chalmers and recently crowned 100m freestyle world champion Mollie O'Callaghan.

Head coach Rohan Taylor said the squad was "a great mix of experienced athletes at the international level who are race hardened following some quality campaigns this year, alongside some fresh faces".

"Ours is one of the most competitive teams to make in international swimming, so I have complete confidence every time we select a squad that they will enter the meet prepared and willing to give nothing short of their best," he added.

FINA stripped Kazan in Russia of hosting duties earlier this year after several national swimming federations said they would boycott the event.

Australia squad: Minna Atherton, Grayson Bell, Brittany Castelluzzo, Kyle Chalmers, Shaun Champion, Isaac Cooper, Lizzy Dekkers, Alexander Grant, Kayla Hardy, Meg Harris, Ty Hartwell, Chelsea Hodges, Mack Horton, Lee Se-Bom, Clyde Lewis, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Emilie Muir, Leah Neale, Tommy Neill, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Alex Perkins, Jamie Perkins, David Schlicht, Brendon Smith, Mikayla Smith, Flynn Southam, Jenna Strauch, Stuart Swinburn, Laura Taylor, Matt Temple, Sam Williamson, Madi Wilson, Brad Woodward, Josh Yong

© 2022 AFP