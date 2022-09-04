Berrettini into last eight at US Open

Matteo Berrettini reached the quarter-finals of the US Open with a five-set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

New York (AFP) – Italy's Matteo Berrettini booked his place in the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday to extend his impressive recent run of Grand Slam results.

Advertising Read more

The 26-year-old 13th seed from Rome defeated Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Norway's Casper Ruud or France's Corentin Moutet on Tuesday.

Although Berrettini missed this year's French Open and Wimbledon through injury and illness, the Italian performed well at the four Grand Slams preceding those events.

He reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year, and was also a quarter-finalist at the US Open last year.

Berrettini was the beaten finalist at Wimbledon in 2021 which came shortly after he reached the last eight at the French Open.

Davidovich Fokina dug deep to take the match to a fifth set but struggled in the decisive fifth set after wrenching his left knee as he stretched to make a return.

© 2022 AFP