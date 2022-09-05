Pogba back in training for Juventus

Rome (AFP) – Paul Pogba is back training for his team Juventus as he recovers from his knee injury, the Serie A club confirmed to AFP on Monday.

A spokesperson for Juve told AFP that France midfielder Pogba did some of his work on the training field on Sunday and Monday, but did not give an indication as to when he might return to action.

Pogba chose not to have surgery on the meniscus in his right knee, which he injured while training for Juve in July, in a bid to make the World Cup with his country this winter.

The former Manchester United player is expected back in action this month but will miss his team's Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and their home fixture with Benfica the follow week.

