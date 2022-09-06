Spectacular Maxwell takes four to restrict New Zealand in first ODI

Australia's Glenn Maxwell (2nd R) celebrates his wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson

Cairns (Australia) (AFP) – Glenn Maxwell starred with four wickets and a spectacular catch as Australia restricted New Zealand to 232-9 in the series-opening one-day international on Tuesday in Cairns.

After captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, Maxwell's part-time off-spin stole the show as Australia look to rebound from a stunning defeat to underdogs Zimbabwe on Saturday which soured a 2-1 ODI series victory.

Seeking their first ODI win against the home side in Australia since 2009, New Zealand's batters failed to convert starts in a sedate opening to the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill survived a scare in the first over when he successfully reviewed a caught-behind decision off quick Mitchell Starc.

But the veteran's luck ran out shortly after when he was brilliantly caught one-handed in the gully by a diving Maxwell off Starc's bowling.

Opener Devon Conway (46) and skipper Kane Williamson (45) steadied New Zealand with a composed 81-run partnership.

Conway started slowly against Australia's accurate bowling before breaking the shackles with a six in towering all-rounder Cameron Green's first over.

The blossoming stand was broken in the 23rd over when Conway was trapped lbw to leg-spinner Adam Zampa, falling narrowly short of his third ODI half-century.

Star batter Williamson lacked rhythm and holed out in frustration off Maxwell in the 30th over.

The tourists tried to put the foot down in the last 10 overs only to continually miscue against Maxwell, who finished with a four-wicket haul for the third time in his 125-game ODI career.

The day-night contest ends an 18-year drought of international cricket in Cairns.

