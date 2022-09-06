US Open: Who said what on day 8

Fan club: Frances Tiafoe jumps into the stands to celebrate after defeating Rafael Nadal

New York (AFP) – Who said what at the US Open on Monday, the eighth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

"Man, I was losing it in the locker room. Bro, I was going crazy. Yeah, I mean, that's my guy. So to see him post that, I was like, Do I retweet it as soon as he sent it? I was like, You know what, I'm going to be cool and act like I didn't see it and then retweet it three hours later."

-- Frances Tiafoe reacting to basketball star LeBron James' tweeting 'CONGRATS Young King!!! You earned it! @FTiafoe' after his win over Rafael Nadal

"The times they are a changing."

-- John McEnroe quoting Bob Dylan on ESPN after seeing Tiafoe defeat Nadal.

"I was not able to push him back. Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times. If not, you need to be very, very quick and very young. I am not in that moment anymore."

-- Nadal feeling his age at 36

"I saw on Twitter some say that is called like 'Iga Swiatek Bakery'. That's pretty funny."

-- Iga Swiatek after her 19th 'bagel' set of 2022 handed out to Jule Niemeier in her last 16 win.

"I just mean like going to dinner, going to see a show. We went to a Mets game, we went to a Yankees game. Just try to not sit in my room and order Uber Eats."

-- Jessica Pegula on how she spends her downtime in Manhattan.

"I feel like I have a second chance at this tournament. I'm still here, I'm still competing."

-- Aryna Sabalenka who has made the quarter-finals despite having been a set, 5-1 and two match points down in her second round tie against Kaia Kanepi.

