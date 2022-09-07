Barca sign Keira Walsh from Man City for reported record fee

Keira Walsh with the Euro 2022 trophy after England's win over Germany in July's final at Wembley

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona on Wednesday announced the signing for a reported world record fee of Manchester City's England Euro 2022 star Keira Walsh.

The 25-year-old joins Barca in a deal until 2025 for a fee around the 350,000 euros mark.

The British press estimate the total transfer at 400,000 euros, beating the previous record for a female player, the 350,000 Chelsea paid Wolfsburg to sign Pernille Harder in 2020.

According to Spanish media, Barca declined to confirm the precise amount of the deal, only saying it was lower than 400,000.

Walsh will strengthen a Barca midfield weakened by injuries to the likes of skipper Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati.

Walsh won the player of the match award in the Euro 2022 final when England beat Germany at Wembley.

With City, where she began her career aged 17, she won four league and three Cup titles.

© 2022 AFP