Garcia beats Gauff to reach US Open semi-finals

New York (AFP) – France's Caroline Garcia powered past Coco Gauff of the United States in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Tuesday.

In-form 17th seed Garcia advanced to the last four of a Grand Slam singles event for the first time in her career with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 28-year-old will play Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals on Thursday.

"My head is buzzing, I can't describe how I feel," Garcia said after the win.

Garcia, who arrived in New York as the form player in women's tennis following her victory in the Cincinnati Masters, produced another composed performance to dominate the 12th seeded Gauff almost from start to finish.

"I always played very aggressive and the last couple of months I feel healthy again and I've been able to move and practice the way I want," said Garcia.

"I just go for my shots even when I'm stressed or when I don't feel it. The way to improve for me is to move forward and I just try to follow that way."

The Frenchwoman took control early on with two quick breaks to race into a 4-0 lead in the first set with Gauff looking struggling to settle.

The American teenager double-faulted in her opening service game to concede an early break, and then blasted a shot at the net long with the court wide open in the fourth game to gift Garcia a second break.

Although Gauff broke back in the fifth game to cut the deficit, Garcia held her remaining service games to take the set.

Gauff was soon in trouble in the second set, broken in the opening game to allow Garcia to build a 3-1 lead.

Despite Garcia's serving statistics -- she had first serve percentage of only 52% and finished with as many double faults (4) as aces -- Gauff was unable to find the crucial break needed to get back in the game.

The remainder of the set went with serve, Garcia securing victory on her first match point, when Gauff sent a backhand return into the net.

© 2022 AFP