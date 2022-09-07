Lyon see unbeaten start to French season ended

Lorient beat Lyon 3-1 to end their opponents' unbeaten start to the season in Ligue 1

Paris (AFP) – Lyon slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Lorient on Wednesday despite a fourth goal of the season for Alexandre Lacazette, as their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season came to an end.

Former Arsenal striker Lacazette cancelled out Enzo Le Fee's free-kick opener in Brittany, but the home side reclaimed the lead just past the half-hour mark as Nigerian forward Terem Moffi took advantage of a mistake by Thiago Mendes to score.

Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara then grabbed Lorient's third goal early in the second half, and the result means the two sides sit level on 13 points in the Ligue 1 table after six games.

They are both three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who sit top on goal difference from second-placed Marseille.

Wednesday's game was a rearranged fixture after Lorient were forced to postpone the match on its scheduled date last month when the pitch at their Stade du Moustoir was badly damaged by a festival held on the surface, which was also affected by scorching, dry weather.

Lyon, who finished eighth last season and so failed to qualify for Europe, travel to Monaco this weekend.

