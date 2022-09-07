Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 in Asia Cup clash

Haris Rauf took two key wickets as Pakistan set themselves a target of 130 against Afghanistan

Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) (AFP) – Fast bowler Haris Rauf led an inspired Pakistan bowling attack that limited Afghanistan to 129-6 on Wednesday as they look to seal a spot in the Asia Cup final.

Rauf took 2-26 after Pakistan elected to field first knowing victory would secure a place in Sunday's final against Sri Lanka and knock India out of the T20 tournament.

Afghanistan struggled to put together any significant partnerships, with Ibrahim Zadran (35) the lone batsman to put up some genuine fight.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz started cautiously before hitting pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain for two straight sixes at the end of the second over.

Hazratullah Zazai joined in with a few boundaries but soon lost his partner after Rauf bowled Gurbaz with an angling delivery that clipped the off stump.

Zazai's innings was cut short by Hasnain who bowled the left-handed opener on 21.

Ibrahim and Karim Janat attempted to rebuild against a disciplined Pakistan spin attack, which kept the scoring to under seven an over.

Janat looked to launch left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz into the stands but succeeded only in skying to long-on.

Afghanistan kept losing wickets and fast bowler Naseem Shah bowled Mohammad Nabi for a first-ball duck in the captain's 100th T20 international as Afghanistan slipped to 91-5.

Ibrahim took Afghanistan past 100 but soon fell caught behind to Hasnain.

Rashid Khan added some runs to the total, hitting Rauf for a four and six in the final over to finish unbeaten on 18 off 15 balls.

