Shalulile strikes late and Sundowns top South African table

Johannesburg (AFP) – Namibian Peter Shalulile scored an added-time match-winner as Mamelodi Sundowns pipped Chippa United 1-0 on Wednesday to become the third South African Premiership leaders within two days.

On Tuesday, Richards Bay replaced Royal AM at the top of the table by beating them 1-0 in Durban through a Siphelele Magubane goal in the first half.

But 24 hours later defending champions Sundowns took over the leadership thanks to a dramatic victory in the southeastern coastal city of Gqeberha.

Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala came forward for a corner and nodded the ball into the path of Shalulile, who poked the ball over the line for a chart-topping fifth goal in seven matches.

Shalulile has been the star of the Premiership in the past two seasons, twice being voted the player of the season, and finishing second and first in the Golden Boot competitions.

While Sundowns celebrated regaining first place after a modest four win-two loss start to the season by their high standards, perennial strugglers Chippa United remained last.

Sundowns lead Richards Bay and Royal on goal difference with the trio having 13 points each in the richest African league with a 15 million rand ($870,000/870,000 euros) first prize.

Chippa, with only one victory from seven outings, have five points and trail winless Marumo Gallants on goal difference.

While Shalulile was the toast of a Sundowns side chasing a record-extending sixth straight title, another Namibian, goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua, starred for Chippa.

He made a series of superb saves to keep the match goalless until the first minute of added time and was voted man of the match.

As Sundowns laid siege to the Chippa goalmouth in the closing stages, Kazapua pushed an Aubrey Modiba free-kick on to the crossbar and over.

The Namibian then bravely dived at the feet of Themba Zwane, who was poised to score from close range.

In another match on Tuesday, mid-table Cape Town City were held 0-0 at home by lowly Sekhukhune United in a scrappy affair.

