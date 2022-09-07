Spieth, Morikawa among USA Presidents Cup captain's picks

Collin Morikawa was among six captain's picks selected by Davis Love on Wednesday to the US roster for the upcoming Presidents Cup

Washington (AFP) – Davis Love named major winners Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth among his six US captain's picks for the Presidents Cup on Wednesday, completing a powerhouse lineup with two reigning major champions.

The Americans, with an 11-1-1 lead in the all-time rivalry and an eight-event win streak, will face a 12-player Internationals lineup in matches on September 22-25 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

US players qualifying on points included world number one Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion; Justin Thomas, who won his second PGA Championship in May; Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele plus Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns and Tony Finau.

Joining them as Love's US picks will be three-time major winner Spieth, two-time major champion Morikawa, Max Homa, Cam Young, Kevin Kisner and Billy Horschel.

"We've got some veterans in there and some guys who have played Ryder Cups," Love said. "I'm excited about this 12 and ready to get going."

Both teams were weakened by not being able to include players who jumped from the US PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, but the global squad suffered the most with such stars as second-ranked British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia and 19th-ranked Joaquin Niemann of Chile unavailable.

Internationals captain Trevor Immelman completed his lineup by making captain's picks on Tuesday as a record five Asian players made the list, led by 2021 Masters champion and 16th-ranked Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

South Koreans on the Internationals include Im Sung-jae, Kim Joo-hyung, Kim Si-woo and Lee Kyoung-hoon.

The lineup also features Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, Australians Adam Scott and Cam Davis, Colombia's Sebastian Munoz, Chile's Mito Pereira and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

