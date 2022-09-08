Fraser-Pryce back to winning ways at Zurich Diamond League

Zurich (AFP) – Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed back to winning ways when she triumphed in the 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, clocked a meet record-equalising 10.65 seconds for the victory at a sell-out Letzigrund Stadium, just 0.03sec off her personal best.

Jamaican teammate Shericka Jackson came in second in 10.81sec, with Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou rounding out the podium (10.91).

Fraser-Pryce had pulled out of the Lausanne meet with hamstring contractions before rebounding in Brussels last week, where she was beaten into second by Jackson.

Thoughts automatically turned to returning home to Jamaica after a testing season in which the two-time Olympic gold medallist has run sub-10.0sec seven times on top of winning world 100m gold and 200m silver titles in Oregon in July.

But Fraser-Pryce re-arranged her flights after being notified by her five-year-old son Zyon's primary school that the start date for the new term had been pushed back.

