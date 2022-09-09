Black armband for Britain's US Open doubles champion

New York (AFP) – Britain's Joe Salisbury donned a black armband in honor of Queen Elizabeth as he won the US Open men's doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram on Friday.

Advertising Read more

Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

It was the pair's second successive title in New York as they became the first back-to-back champions at the tournament since 1996.

Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth who died Thursday at the age of 96.

© 2022 AFP