Abraham fires Roma to win at Empoli

Tammy Abraham netted his second of the season at Empoli

Empoli (Italy) (AFP) – Tammy Abraham struck the decisive goal in Roma's 2-1 win at Empoli on Monday which put them a point behind a trio of sides leading the way in Serie A.

Advertising Read more

Roma are just behind Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan after Abraham forced home Paulo Dybala's cross from close range in the 71st minute.

The impressive Dybala had opened the scoring for the away side, who came into Monday's match off the back of two bad defeats at the hands of Udinese and Ludogorets, in the 17th minute with a beautifully guided shot after having already hit the post.

Jose Mourinho's side were looking at another poor result two minutes before the break when Filippo Bandinelli reacted brilliantly to bad Roma defending by guiding home a header from Petar Stojanovic's cross.

A draw would not have flattered Empoli who struck the woodwork through Martin Satriano and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and created opportunities after Akpa Akpro was sent off in the final few minutes.

But Abraham's second goal of the season was just enough to seal the three points, with Lorenzo Pellegrini also missing a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

© 2022 AFP