Williams driver Albon out of hospital after respiratory failure

Alex Albon (centre) suffered respiratory failure after having his appendix removed over the weekend

London (AFP) – Alex Albon has been released from hospital after the Williams driver suffered respiratory failure following complications from appendix surgery.

Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday and was transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery, but then ended up in intensive care and required assistance with breathing.

London-born Albon, who races under the Thai flag because of his mother Kankamol's nationality, was removed from a ventilator on Sunday before being allowed to leave hospital and travel home in Monaco on Tuesday.

"We are happy to confirm that Alex Albon has now returned home," a Williams spokesperson said.

He initially felt unwell on Saturday and was replaced by the team's reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries in the Grand Prix.

Albon will hope to return to the track in the next race in Singapore on October 2.

He spent last year on the sidelines after he was dropped by Red Bull.

But he has steadily impressed since his transfer to Williams, scoring his first point for the British team at the Australian Grand Prix in April, with two further top-10 finishes in Miami and Belgium.

© 2022 AFP