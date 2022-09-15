Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?

Members of the public queue on Westminster Bridge to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II

London (AFP) – As preparations build for next week's state funeral, members of the public are queuing for hours in London to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her lying in state.

Here is how the United Kingdom plans to say goodbye to the late monarch.

Thursday, September 15

The queen begins her first full day lying in state at Westminster Hall, with huge crowds lining the streets to pay their respects.

The 1,000-year-old building is open 24 hours a day until closing at 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday, the day of the queen's funeral.

The government has warned those waiting that "you will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down".

The queue stretched more than three miles (4.8 kilometres) early Thursday, following the River Thames into southeast London, passing Tate Modern museum and Shakespeare's Globe theatre.

Prince William and his wife Catherine -- the new Prince and Princess of Wales -- will visit Sandringham, where the queen used to spend Christmas, to look at floral tributes.

Prince Edward, the queen's youngest son, and his wife Sophie will visit Manchester in northwest England to view the city's Book of Condolence.

King Charles III will spend the day at his country home, Highgrove, in southwest England.

Members of the armed forces hold overnight rehearsals for Monday's funeral.

Friday, September 16

Charles and Camilla visit Wales where a service is held at Cardiff's Llandaff Cathedral and he receives a message of condolence at the Senedd, the Welsh national assembly building.

The visit to Wales completes trips to all four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

Sunday, September 18

At 8:00 pm a minute's silence will be observed nationwide to mourn the queen and honour her life of service to the country.

Monday, September 19

The queen's coffin is taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral at 11:00 am expected to be watched by millions around the world.

After the funeral, the coffin is taken to Windsor, for a televised committal service at St George's Chapel, with a private interment planned for later in the evening.

The queen will be interred at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and father, George VI.

