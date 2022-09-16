Iran woman dies after arrest by morality police: state media

The Islamic headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran since shortly after the 1979 Islamic revolution

Tehran (AFP) – A young Iranian woman, who was in a coma after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, died on Friday, state media reported.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," state television reported.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit that enforces the strict dress code obligatory for women since shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

In a statement Thursday, Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.

"She suddenly suffered a heart problem while in the company of others receiving guidance (and) was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services," it said.

Earlier, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into the case.

Several lawmakers said they would raise the case in parliament while the judiciary said it would form a special task force to investigate.

Amini's death comes amid growing controversy both inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol).

In July, a video of a woman standing in front of one of the force's vans pleading for her daughter's release went viral on social media.

The veiled woman kept holding on to the van as it pulled off, only being thrown clear after it gathered speed.

The mandatory dress code, which applies to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf.

Over the decades, women have increasingly pushed back, particularly in the big cities, wearing their headscarves far back on their head to reveal their hair.

