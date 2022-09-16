Martin tops Aragon MotoGP timesheets ahead of Quartararo

Jorge Martin was fastest in practice for the Aragon Grand Prix on Friday

Alcañiz (Spain) (AFP) – Spain's Jorge Martin posted the quickest time in practice for the Aragon Grand Prix on Friday, as MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo was second.

Frenchman Quartararo, the reigning world champion, holds a 30-point lead in the standings from Francesco Bagnaia with six races remaining in the season.

Ducati rider Bagnaia has stormed back into title contention with four successive victories, but could only finish fifth-fastest over the first two practice sessions in Spain.

Johann Zarco, who rides for Ducati satellite team Pramac alongside Martin, was third quickest.

Martin's lap of one minute and 47.402 seconds was 0.074sec better than Quartararo.

"This afternoon I was much more consistent than in the morning," said Quartararo. "I'm more satisfied with my pace."

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was an impressive eighth fastest for Honda on his return after arm surgery.

Leading times from first two practice sessions for Aragon Grand Prix:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1min 47:402sec, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) at 0.074sec, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.107, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 0.181, 5. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.237, 6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.263, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.276, 8. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.359, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.398, 10. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 0.491

© 2022 AFP