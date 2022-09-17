Arrests at Belgrade EuroPride gathering after ban

Belgrade (AFP) – Serbian police arrested over 30 people as thousands of LGBTQ activists turned out for Belgrade's EuroPride march on Saturday, despite a government ban.

The event had been intended as the cornerstone event of the EuroPride gathering. But the interior ministry banned the march earlier this week, citing security concerns after right wing groups threatened to hold protests.

And although the march took place without major incident, local media said clashes broke out between counter-demonstrators and police.

The interior ministry had also barred any counter protests but some far-right groups vowed to rally and gather in front of churches.

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin had warned in a statement that "we will not tolerate any violence in Belgrade streets, any more than illegal marches.

Model and activist Yasmin Benoit said she had been to many gay pride parades "but this one is slightly more stressful than the others".

"I'm from the UK where everyone is more supportive and it's more commercial," she told AFP.

"But here, this is really what Pride should be," she added, referring to the societal struggle at the origins of the movement.

"We are fighting for the future of this country," said Luka, a Serbian taking part in Saturday's event.

Gay marriage not recognised

Despite the official ban, demonstrators were able to march in the rain a few hundred metres between the Constitutional Court to a nearby park, a much shorter route than organisers had originally planned.

Gay marriage is not legally recognised in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.

The Balkan country, a candidate for EU membership, had been under intense international pressure to allow the march.

More than 20 embassies -- including the US, France and Britain -- had issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.

There was a heavy police presence around the Pride rally, with officers pushing back the small groups of counter-demonstrators waving crosses and religious insignia.

The interior ministry said 31 people were arrested.

The authorities gave no details on those detained, but AFP journalists saw several counter-demonstrators being taken away.

According to N1 television, there were scuffles between police and the counter-demonstrators, some of whom threw smoke bombs at the officers and damaged several vehicles.

The US embassy had urged its citizens to avoid the event "because of the potential for unruly crowds, violence, as well as possible fines".

'Implicit sanctioning of bigotry'

Human rights groups and the European Union called on the Serbian government to rescind the ban.

"The Serbian government's decision to cancel EuroPride is a shameful surrender to, and implicit sanctioning of, bigotry and threats of unlawful violence," said Graeme Reid, director of the LGBT rights programme at Human Rights Watch.

At least 15 members of the European Parliament announced that they would join the Pride march in a show of solidarity.

Belgrade Pride marches in 2001 and again in 2010 were marred by violence and rioting after far-right groups targeted the event.

Since 2014, the parade has been organised regularly without any notable unrest but were protected with a large law enforcement presence.

This year's ban came just days after thousands took part in an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade, with biker gangs, Orthodox priests and far-right nationalists demanding the EuroPride rally be scrapped.

"I am here to preserve Serbian traditions, faith and culture which are being destroyed by sodomites," Andrej Bakic, 36, a counter-protester in a group surrounded by riot police told AFP on Saturday.

